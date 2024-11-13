Quentin Rhymes' fit at NU strong: “I always thought he had a huge upside"

Dana Holgorsen is replacing Marcus Satterfield as Nebraska's OC and play caller for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Matt Rhule updates freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola's status ahead of USC as he recovers from injury
The Big Ten announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Huskers' November 23 home game against Wisconsin.
Here are three key statistical areas Nebraska needs to improve on during the final stretch run of the 2024 season.
Final score, match recap and highlights as Nebraska sweeps Washington and extends win streak to 21 games.
