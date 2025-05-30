Refresher: Seven 2025 signees set to join Nebraska this weekend

Nebraska adds the remaining seven members of the 2025 recruiting class that had yet to officially enroll at the program this weekend. The new additions add much needed depth to Nebraska's trenches as six of the seven new arrivals play along the line of scrimmage. Here's a refresher on how all seven got to Nebraska and a brief outlook on each freshman's chances of contributing this fall.

One of the more surprising late additions to the class, Nebraska flipped Marks from Kansas in October, practically sight unseen, as he hadn't visited Lincoln in the year preceding his commitment. He did visit Lincoln early on in his recruitment and of course, returned multiple times post-commitment. Scouting Report: Marks has legit length and size, standing 6-foot-6 and right around 280 pounds. He's got a multi-sport background, originally focused on basketball early in his athletic career. He's a fluid mover in space, gets to the second and third level of the defense with ease. He's got a plus wingspan, measured in at 6-foot-10, and uses that length to keep defenders at arms reach. Primarily focused on defensive line early in high school, his offensive line technique is still developing, but it's coming together well for him as a senior now in his second season dialed in on the offensive side of the ball. For his size, he gets good knee bend and plays with good leverage, though staying low consistently is a work in progress. He's got a powerful lower base and large hands that makes it tough for high school defenders to get around him once he gets paws on them. The four-star likely best projects to tackle with the footwork and athleticism to match Big Ten edge rushers. Technique is still developing, he does a good job staying square in pass sets, but balance could improve, as could power as a run blocker. Hand placement is inconsistent, but that will improve with time. Year One Outlook: Though a freshman, Marks won't look out of place in Nebraska's offensive tackle room because of his size. Still, he's likely headed for a redshirt year, as he needs time to sharpen his technique and further convert his body to best suit the Big Ten.



One of the longest, and firmest, commitments for the Huskers, Terry was a key peer recruiter in assembling Nebraska's top-20 2025 recruiting class. He had the opportunity to enroll early but chose to finish out his spring semester to become the first-ever heavyweight wrestler to win four-straight state championships. He closed out his high school wrestling career 169-0, competing through a torn ACL as a senior. Scouting Report:

Year One Outlook: Terry could have competed for snaps along the interior of the line as a freshman if not for his torn ACL. He's almost certainly headed for a redshirt season, though an accelerated recovery could see him healthy towards the back-end of Nebraska's 2025 season. He's expected to factor into the defensive tackle rotation once healthy.

One of Nebraska's biggest wins last summer, the Huskers came from behind to beat out Oklahoma, Wisconsin and Kansas State for Pietrzak, a coveted defensive line prospect in the Midwest. He's been locked in with the Huskers since committing last summer and has already started building a relationship with first-year defensive line coach Terry Bradden. Though he suffered a dislocated shoulder late in his senior season, he should be fully healthy come fall camp. Scouting Report:

Year One Outlook: The Huskers could use some additional depth at defensive line. Given his combination of explosiveness and power, Pietrzak has the ability to contend for rotational snaps along the defensive line as a freshman. How he transitions from playing football in North Dakota to the Big Ten, and his ability to add mass to his frame, will decide just how much he factors into the rotation in 2025.

Nebraska fell in love with Jones' size and versatility and despite multiple scares from Missouri, the Huskers got him signed and in the program. Florida State, Louisville and a few other SEC schools made runs at Jones but Matt Rhule and Co. secured the trust of Jones and his family. He's expected to start his career on the offensive side of the ball, but could play all over the field for Nebraska. Scouting Report: Listed at 6-6, Jones' length and range is apparent on tape. Jones shows impressive run-after-the-catch ability for his size, he's slippery with the ball in his hands. Size allows him to overwhelm defensive backs at the catch point. Shows plus ball skills and tracking ability downfield. He's a natural hands catcher who shows good body control coming down with contested catches and adjusting to the ball in the air. Long strider with downfield acceleration that catches defenders off-guard, allowing him to separate. His work ethic, attention and willingness to learn about the game are highly-regarded. Has the versatility to play safety, linebacker or even rush the passer off the edge, as he flashed in that role as a senior in high school. Year One Outlook: Jones has the versatility to play all over the field at Nebraska, but will start off in the wide receiver room under the direction of Daikiel Shorts Jr. Given his combination of size, speed and playmaking ability, despite Nebraska's depth at the position, Jones has a chance to earn some early playing time if he hits the ground running.

Nebraska swooped into Simpson's recruitment last May, relatively late, but thanks to Matt Rhule and Terrance Knighton, he committed just one month later offer programs like USC, Texas A&M, SMU and Houston, among others. Texas and a few programs closer to home made a run at him in the fall, but he stuck with his pledge to Nebraska even after Knighton left for Florida State. He's one freshman that could skip a redshirt season altogether. Scouting Report: Simpson is an athletic and powerful defensive lineman who could play in multiple spots across the defensive line. He's quick and fluid off the line of scrimmage, plays with good leverage, and uses his powerful, quick hands to push back offensive linemen in his way. He uses timing and athleticism to beat blocks, but has a few pass rush moves and shows the ability to win with inside and outside moves. His power is evident on film, when he makes contact with a ball carrier, they're hardly able to advance upfield. He's got good closing speed and arrives to the ball carriers with intentions to punish. Shows aggressiveness and discipline as a run defender, maintain his gap, but closing and attacking on the ball-carrier quickly. Simpson has the versatility to play defensive end, defensive tackle and can even hold his own at nose tackle as he adds weight and strength to his frame. Enrolling at a legit 6-foot-4, 260+lbs. Year One Outlook Like Pietrzak, Simpson has the ability to contribute as a freshman, but how he adjusts to the size and physicality of the Big Ten will decide how much he plays in 2025. Former coaches in Texas are excited about his potential, and believe he will arrive in Lincoln ready to contribute. Simpson has the frame versatility to play all across Nebraska's front. He and/or Pietrzak could end up burning their redshirts as freshmen.

A versatile jumbo athlete that can play tight end, offensive line or defensive line, Nebraska beat Texas Tech and Minnesota last summer, securing the commitment of the standout from Winner (S.D.). He's expected to start his college career on the offensive line.

Scouting Report: A true jumbo athlete, with multi-sport and multi-positional versatility, Hammerbeck pairs that athleticism with a mauling style of play in the trenches. He's explosive off the line and consistently blocks through the whistle. He looks to pancake opposing defenders and though he largely relies on natural strength and size, he plays with solid technique and leverage for his size. He's a lean 250/260ish pounds right now, with plenty of room to add mass to his frame. With a year or two in a college strength program he could be pushing 300 pounds. Will need significant development as a pass blocker, he was primarily a run blocker in high school, but has the agility and body control to hold up once his technique comes along. Year One Outlook: Considering his lack of a positional home and the need to adjust to the speed and physicality of the Power Four level, Hammerbeck is almost certainly headed towards a redshirt season in 2025. Though he's expected to start his career in the offensive line room, he has the tools to move to the defensive line, where his path to playing time could be shorter. Regardless, it could be 1-2 years, if not more, before Hammerbeck is ready to see the field.