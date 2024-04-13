Analysis: What Nebraska is getting in legacy WR Jackson Carpenter
Jackson Carpenter is N
The three-star wide receiver legacy announced his commitment to Nebraska on Saturday, picking the Huskers over Kansas.
Now that Carpenter's decision is N, let's take a look at what he gives Nebraska on the field and how he impacts the Huskers' 2025 class.
What Jackson Carpenter gives Nebraska on the field
The 6-foot-2, 190 pound Carpenter is a speedster who recorded 28 receptions for 549 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. He's got a plus-sized frame to go up and get 50-50 balls, has the body control to bring in contested catches and verified 10.6 speed in the open field. He's a straight-line runner, at his best running deep, long-developing routes. Has some wiggle to him in the short and intermediate that allows him to separate. Length and athleticism allows him to go outside his frame to bring in difficult catches.
He'll need to work on sharpening his routes, separating in and out of breaks and avoiding catches against his body. Can play inside or out, willing blocker when given the chance and has some ability in the return game.
How Jackson Carpenter impacts Huskers' 2025 class
Carpenter is the first wide receiver commit for Nebraska in 2025. The Huskers will look to take at least 2-3 more this cycle. With Carpenter now committed, wide receivers coach Garrett McGuire will turn his attention to closing with other top outside receiver targets like Homestead (Fla.) High four-star Cortez Mills, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College four-star Corey Simms. Having Carpenter committed also gives Nebraska the flexibility to go "big game hunting" after wide receivers like Houston (Tex.) North Shore four-star Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. and Lee's Summit (Mo.) North four-star Isaiah Mozee.
On the flip side, with Carpenter committed and Huskers trending with Maize (Kan.) High three-star Bryson Hayes, Nebraska could cool on targets lower on the board like Carrolton (Tex.) Ranchview three-star Terry Shelton, Alvin (Tex.) Shadow Creek three-star Rahim Hutchins Jr. and Bryan (Tex.) Rudder three-star Jaquise Martin.