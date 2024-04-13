Jackson Carpenter is N The three-star wide receiver legacy announced his commitment to Nebraska on Saturday, picking the Huskers over Kansas. Now that Carpenter's decision is N, let's take a look at what he gives Nebraska on the field and how he impacts the Huskers' 2025 class.

What Jackson Carpenter gives Nebraska on the field

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound Carpenter is a speedster who recorded 28 receptions for 549 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. He's got a plus-sized frame to go up and get 50-50 balls, has the body control to bring in contested catches and verified 10.6 speed in the open field. He's a straight-line runner, at his best running deep, long-developing routes. Has some wiggle to him in the short and intermediate that allows him to separate. Length and athleticism allows him to go outside his frame to bring in difficult catches.

He'll need to work on sharpening his routes, separating in and out of breaks and avoiding catches against his body. Can play inside or out, willing blocker when given the chance and has some ability in the return game.

How Jackson Carpenter impacts Huskers' 2025 class