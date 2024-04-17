It was a small, subtle phrase that didn’t sound at all like it was meant to have a deeper meaning, but tucked into a response about the competitive of the Nebraska football defensive backs room, receiver Isaiah Neyor said something that stuck a different chord.

“Really, all of those guys are competitive, and they're learning from each other, you can see. So being able to go out there, you can't take no plays off,” Neyor said. “That's one thing I noticed about the group because if you take a play off, then that's their chance to get in on you.”

Being able to go out there…

It wasn’t "when I go out there" or "when I’m out there" or any other alternative phrase that would indicate Neyor is guaranteed to get on the field.

Instead, it’s him "being able to go out there."

Again, he didn’t mean that to have a deeper context, but he didn’t need to. We’ll do that for him.