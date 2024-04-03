Nash Hutmacher fielded 10 questions on Tuesday. It was an interview that lasted roughly the standard amount of time for a Nebraska football player press conference (right around five minutes). Half of those questions posed to him, and the vast majority of those five-plus minutes, were spent on wrestling talk.

For darn good reason, too.

For more than two months – from Jan. 6 when Hutmacher competed in his first match, all the way until the morning of March 13 when the Trev Alberts news broke – there was not a bigger storyline in regard to Nebraska football than Hutmacher's re-entry into the wrestling ranks.

There are some who would argue the additions of four transfers in a six-day span from Jan. 6-11 (Dante Dowdell, Micah Mazzccua, Jahmal Banks, Stefon Thompson) was a bigger deal, and you would be correct. There was not, however, a more compelling or more fun storyline to track than Hutmacher's pursuit of re-igniting his legendary wrestling days as a Husker.

