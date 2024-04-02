Nebraska football wrapped up its fourth spring practice on Tuesday, which was followed by an info-loaded post-practice press conference.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese sift through that media availability as Husker defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton – in addition to players Nash Hutmacher, Cam Lenhardt and MJ Sherman – broke down all three levels of the defense and revealed the high standard the defense expects for itself in 2024.

They break down a pair of position battles brewing at the No. 2 cornerback position and one of the inside linebacker spots, give details on why Elijah Jeudy is one of this offseason's most important defensive players, and they highlight the biggest headline-grabbing quote of the day said by both White and Knighton on Tuesday: "We want to have the number one defense in the country."

Watch their video analysis above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, where you can find all of our digital content including practice footage, press conferences and exclusive analysis from our team. Listen to the audio version of Rapid Recap on Apple Podcasts and Spotify below.

