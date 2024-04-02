Malcolm Hartzog curled his lips into a sly, subtle smile when the question was thrown his way. That’s something the third-year defensive back has been wont to do ever since he began his Nebraska football career – smile throughout a press conference.

Hartzog doesn’t say much. Teammates have used words like “not outspoken” and “soft spoken” to describe him over the last few years. But this smirk, the one that came on Thursday morning following the Huskers’ third practice of the 2024 spring ball, said it all without actually saying it. It was almost as if he knew the question was coming … because he almost certainly knew the question was coming.

What position are you repping in practice?

Ever since the Matt Rhule regime began, that question (or some version of it) has been asked (and rightfully so) each time he has stepped foot in front of the mics for an interview while not in-season. It has come whether it was during spring of 2023, training camp last fall or even now as he grinds through a year in which he will look to be a full-time starter for a third consecutive season.