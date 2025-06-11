Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 11, 2025
Nebraska in the top group early for rising 2028 IOL Kweli Fielder
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese

2028 Carrollton (Ga.) offensive lineman Kweli Fielder is in consideration as one of the top interior offensive line prospects in the 2028 class early on. He started as a freshman at the Georgia powerhouse program, helping the Trojans to a 14-1 record and a state championship appearance. To date, he holds offers from the likes of Ohio State, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Auburn, among others.

The rising sophomore made the trip to Lincoln over the weekend to attend the Hudl Futures Forum. Fielder admitted he didn’t know much about Nebraska prior to the visit. While in town, he made a visit to Osborne Legacy Complex to see what the program had to offer and was stunned by what he witnessed.

