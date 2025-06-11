Four-star OT Hayden Ainsworth recaps eye-opening Nebraska OV

The last time 2026 Biloxi (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Hayden Ainsworth was in Lincoln, he was in the fifth grade.
A lot has changed since then.
The last time 2026 Biloxi (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Hayden Ainsworth was in Lincoln, he was in the fifth grade.
A lot has changed since then.
Nebraska is heating up on the recruiting trail, here's the latest intel on the Huskers' efforts
Inside Nebraska caught up with 2026 Anaheim (Calif.) Servite four-star tight end Luke Sorensen.
Nebraska has added an offensive line target to its 2026 class following an official visit.
Former Husker guard Brice Williams is trying to make the most of his individual workouts with NBA teams ahead of draft.
2026 Sioux City (Ia.) Bishop Heelan three-star linebacker Kasen Thomas recaps Nebraska OV
Nebraska is heating up on the recruiting trail, here's the latest intel on the Huskers' efforts
Inside Nebraska caught up with 2026 Anaheim (Calif.) Servite four-star tight end Luke Sorensen.
Nebraska has added an offensive line target to its 2026 class following an official visit.