Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 11, 2025
Four-star OT Hayden Ainsworth recaps eye-opening Nebraska OV
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese

The last time 2026 Biloxi (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Hayden Ainsworth was in Lincoln, he was in the fifth grade.

A lot has changed since then.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In