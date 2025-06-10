BREAKING: Nebraska lands priority OL Rex Waterman

It came down to two Big Ten schools for the 6-foot-4, 295-pound mauler, who committed to Nebraska over UCLA after official visits to both programs. Duke, Boise State and Arizona State were among other programs involved in his recruitment. Boise State also received an official visit.

Fresh off his official visit to Nebraska, 2026 Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton three-star offensive lineman Rex Waterman announced his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday morning.

In the end, it came down to fit for Waterman, who spent this past weekend in Lincoln connecting with the coaching staff, current players and other commits.

“Nebraska is the ideal place that I would thrive in,” he told Inside Nebraska. “Meaning that the people and coaches I will be surrounded by are like-minded and have the same goals as I do.”

Waterman was a priority target for offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, who invested a lot of energy, alongside head coach Matt Rhule, in recruiting the three-star since the Huskers offered in January.

“Coach Rhule and Coach Raiola are two amazing people and coaches,” Waterman said. “They both care about their players on a personal level and have experience developing players.”

Raiola made an in-home visit with Waterman and his family in May that went a long ways in letting the three-star know just how important of a target he is to Nebraska. His relationship with Raiola extends beyond the football field.

“It was fun talking to a family man, someone who can relate to normal people as well as football players,” he said of Raiola. “Just a very personable guy who knows how to talk to people. A good communicator."

Waterman plays left tackle for Hamilton, but will likely slide inside to guard at the next level. Raiola sees him as a versatile piece along the line.

“He's said guard, but I can always slip out to tackle,” he said. “I think I'm a versatile guy."

Waterman is the first offensive line commit for Nebraska in the 2026 class and the fifth commit total. He’s the first Arizona commit for the Huskers since they landed defensive end Keona Davis late in the 2024 class.

With his decision behind him, Waterman has shut down his recruitment.

“100 percent locked in,” he said. “Husker for life.”