Nebraska Volleyball: Photos from spring match vs. Kansas

The DBK Era unofficially kicked off on Saturday for the Nebraska volleyball program.

First-year head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, leading the Huskers in her first match following in the footsteps of the legendary John Cook, led Nebraska in a four-set sweep over Kansas (25-20, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22) in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,592 fans at the Devaney Center.

The teams both agreed they would play four sets no matter the result. The Huskers – playing for the first time under DBK and for the first time on the newly dubbed John Cook Arena – put up an impressive performance while experimenting with different lineup combinations.

Andi Jackson (11 kills, four blocks, .556 hitting) and Rebekah Allick (11 kills, four blocks, .524 hitting) led the way for Nebraska. Ryan Hunter racked up 11 kills and hit .563 in her first match as a Husker, Harper Murray poured in 10 kills, Teraya Sigler finished with six kills, and Taylor Landfair recorded four kills.

Bergen Reilly (19 assists, eight digs) and Campbell Flynn (23 assists, three digs) split time at setter, Laney Choboy (18 digs) and Olivia Mauch (12 digs) both wore the libero jersey for two sets.

The Huskers finished with a .285 hitting percentage, and Kansas tallied a .214 hitting mark. Nebraska amassed six aces and eight blocks as a team while the Jayhawks posted four aces and four blocks.

It was an electric Saturday night atmosphere at The Bob, and you can check out some of the best moments of the action through Inside Nebraska's photo gallery and our Sights & Sounds video highlights below.