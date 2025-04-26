Published Apr 26, 2025
WATCH: Husker Games Highlights | Sights & Sounds
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Watch Inside Nebraska's highlights of Nebraska football's end-of-spring scrimmage and the first iteration of the Husker Games inside Memorial Stadium.

Check out the "Sights & Sounds" via the video link below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.

0:00 Tunnel Walk

0:44 Kicking Challenge

1:22 Scrimmage Period 1

2:11 Tractor Pull

3:10 Bench Press competition

5:02 Scrimmage Period 2

5:30 John Cook Roping Round Up

6:21 Scrimmage Period 3

6:31 QB Accuracy Challenge

8:59 Fastest Man races

