WATCH: Husker Games Highlights | Sights & Sounds

Watch Inside Nebraska's highlights of Nebraska football's end-of-spring scrimmage and the first iteration of the Husker Games inside Memorial Stadium.
Check out the "Sights & Sounds" via the video link below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.
0:00 Tunnel Walk
0:44 Kicking Challenge
1:22 Scrimmage Period 1
2:11 Tractor Pull
3:10 Bench Press competition
5:02 Scrimmage Period 2
5:30 John Cook Roping Round Up
6:21 Scrimmage Period 3
6:31 QB Accuracy Challenge
8:59 Fastest Man races
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel