There's a lot happening in the world of recruiting right now, forcing a second Tim-Bits piece this week. If you missed out on Tuesday Tim-Bits, you can check that out here, with plenty of insider intel on the latest surround Nebraska recruiting.

In this Thursday edition of Tim-Bits, we've got some more updates on this past weekend's official visitors, this weekend's official visit list, and a note on an elite 2027 cornerback and his four-star teammate.