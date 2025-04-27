GALLERY: Photos from first-ever Husker Games

Nebraska football held its first-ever "Husker Games" on Saturday.

The event was promoted as an NFL Pro Bowl-style showcase with several players participating in various competitions – such as a quarterback throwing challenge, a wing-eating contest and a roping competition sparked by recently retired legendary volleyball coach John Cook. In addition, the team held short scrimmage periods featuring most of the No. 2 and No. 3 players at their positions on the depth chart.

Below, you can check out some of the sights from the day's action – plus see several of the Huskers' newcomers – by scrolling through Inside Nebraska's two photo galleries from Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese.