Notes and Observations from Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp

Inside Nebraska caught up with 2028 Pembroke Pines (Fla.) West Broward athlete A’mir Sears to talk Nebraska football.
Rivals' Greg Smith spotlights Midwest players currently on flip watch including a Husker four-star target.
2026 Biloxi (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Hayden Ainsworth recaps his Nebraska OV
2028 Carrollton (Ga.) offensive lineman Kweli Fielder recaps first Nebraska visit
Nebraska is heating up on the recruiting trail, here's the latest intel on the Huskers' efforts
