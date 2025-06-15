Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 15, 2025
In-state DB Darion Jones goes in-depth on his Nebraska official visit
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In