Welcome to the first of six spring editions of Upon Further Review, where Inside Nebraska will be taking a look back at the week that was for Nebraska football.

UFR will publish after each of the Huskers' first four weeks of spring practice, once following the spring game and one final time in early May.

Below is the Week 1 rewind featuring three final takeaways following a light week that featured an open practice window (a brief session of about 20 minutes) and one press conference with Matt Rhule and players – plus the introduction of athletic director Troy Dannen.



