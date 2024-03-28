Nebraska football is officially 20 percent of the way through its spring practice slate, which is a rather surprising fact that the Huskers' 15-practice schedule is already one-fifth over with. It feels like we just started and yet we are three practices down with 11 more to go before the spring game marks the 12th and final session.

The Huskers held their third practice on Thursday, which featured a 20-minute viewing window open to the media. Inside Nebraska already shared a few notes on the three top Husker QBs in our practice observations story.

Five-star freshman Dylan Raiola is the major favorite to win the QB1 job, but last year's starter, Heinrich Haarberg, was officially taking the first reps in QB drills to begin spring practice this week and will be looking to stave off Raiola. Daniel Kaelin who, just like Raiola, is a fellow freshman and Elite 11 quarterback looking to get his flag planted as a contender for the starting job.

Matt Rhule has obviously seen his signal callers up close a lot more this offseason and has now seen them go through live reps* through three spring practices – the first two of which the Huskers were in just helmets before the first fully padded practice on Thursday.

*I do not believe the quarterbacks were fully live, and I don't believe they were allowed to get tackled during team periods.

Rhule met with reporters shortly after the conclusion of his team's Thursday practice and was asked four different questions about the Nebraska QBs and the competition for the starting job. Here is everything Rhule said about those three guys and the bigger picture of the race to be QB1: