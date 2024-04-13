2025 Muskegon (Mich. High offensive lineman N'Kye Wynn has earned double-digit offers in his recruitment, closing in on 20+ total. At this point, you'd think no school would be able to impress the rising 6-foot-5, 270 pounder with just an offer, but that's exactly what Nebraska did when they extended an opportunity on Tuesday

"Nebraska was a surprise, I didn’t see this one coming at all…like ever,” he said. “From what I’ve heard, they pack out the stadium the play at, they treat people like royalty.”



Advertisement

If the offer alone didn't have Wynn's attention, his conversation with Director of Player Personnel Keith Williams certainly did.

“They do things the right way," he said. "They called my coach first and asked him how good of a person I was and then when we hopped on the phone we didn't get straight to football talk, which I really liked. Some coaches it’s just straight football talk, he [Williams] wanted to know I operate and how I am as a person.”



Wynn has yet to talk to offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, but is looking forward to building a relationship with him. The Huskers have work to do if they want to build on their strong first impression. Wynn has official visits set to Rutgers, Kentucky, Michigan State and Pitt between May and June. He's in the process of scheduling official visits to Nebraska and Indiana was well, though that process is fluid at this time.

"I want to see how they are around people because you want to surround yourself with good people, that's always what my coaches preach. And then I want to see how they coach and how they handle tough situations. But I also want to see what the school offers education wise, because I'm a student, then an athlete."

Wynn is serious about his academics, but he admits it wasn't always that way. His English teacher, Ms. Carter, helped him realize his potential, and unlocked a passion for teaching that Wynn didn't know he had.

"I wasn't the greatest at English, in the past. And then as soon as I got to high school Ms. Carter used to always make sure that I was doing my work and showed that she really cared about me," he said. "I took that, and it went a long way with me and I want to give that back in return to my students [in the future].... I want to help kids."

Safe to say educational opportunities are a priority for Wynn as he sets out on official visits and cuts down his list of offers. As for a timeline, the rising prospect is taking his time with the process, not looking to make a decision till his senior day in the fall.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?