Nebraska Transfer Tracker: Spring 2025

The college football transfer portal for spring 2025 officially opened on Wednesday and will close on Friday, April 25. So, Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program will need to once again navigate the chaos, this time for a 10-day period. Below is Inside Nebraska's Transfer Tracker for Spring 2025, keeping tabs on any incoming and outgoing players. RELATED: >> Nebraska Football 2025 Roster Projection

***OUTGOING TRANSFERS***

WR Alex Bullock

Wide receiver Alex Bullock, who has not been on the team's official roster since January, entered the portal on April 16. On April 17, he committed to South Dakota State. The former Creighton Prep star did not play any offensive snaps over his first two seasons in 2021 and 2022, but he became one of the Huskers' top risers in Year 1 of the Rhule Era. Bullock, formerly a walk-on, earned a scholarship entering the 2023 season and finished with 15 receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown while playing in all 12 games. Bullock played in all 13 games in 2024, including two starts. He finished with just one reception for 12 yards but was heralded for his perimeter-blocking skills throughout the year.

P Jack McCallister

Jack McCallister, who spent four seasons as a punter at Washington, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 and announced his commitment to Nebraska on Dec. 17. Now, he is on the move again, announcing his entry into the spring transfer portal on April 16. He has one season of eligibility remaining. McCallister was Washington's starting punter for three seasons. He punted 110 times in his career, averaging 42.0 yards per punt with 20 punts of 50 yards or longer and 33 punts down inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 and earned the starting job in 2022, when he averaged 40.8 yards per punt. He increased that to 41.7 yards per punt the following year and, as a member of the Ray Guy Award watch list in 2024, had his best season with an average of 43.0 yards per punt.

WR Hardley Gilmore IV

Wide receiver Hardley Gilmore IV – who transferred from Kentucky to Nebraska on Jan. 1, 2025 – lasted roughly four months with the Huskers. Gilmore was dismissed from the team this spring, with Rhule making the announcement at a post-practice press conference on April 5. Gilmore then officially entered the transfer portal on April 16 – the first day the spring portal opened.

WR Cooper Hausmann

Walk-on wide receiver Cooper Hausmann is no longer listed on the Huskers' official roster. Hausmann, a former two-way standout at quarterback and safety for in-state program Norris High School, joined the Nebraska program as a quarterback in 2022. Hausmann, who redshirted in 2022, played in one game across his three seasons at Nebraska, logging three snaps at receiver in the Huskers' win over Purdue.

Update: LB Mikai Gbayor

Former Husker linebacker Mikai Gbayor transferred out of Nebraska in December during the portal's winter window. Gbayor committed to Missouri on Dec. 16, but it was a short stay in Columbia. On April 10, Mizzou Today's Kyle McAreavy reported that Gbayor intended to enter the portal again, when it opened for the spring period. Gbayor announced his transfer commitment to North Carolina on April 16.

***INCOMING TRANSFERS***

Will be updated if/when Nebraska lands any transfer commitments this spring.

