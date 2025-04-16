Nebraska men's basketball set to hire Wyoming's Pat Monaghan

Fred Hoiberg has filled the open assistant coach position on his staff.

Inside Nebraska can confirm the Huskers are set to hire Pat Monaghan.

Monaghan spent 2024-25 as an assistant at Wyoming under head coach Sundance Wicks. Monaghan replaces Adam Howard, who left last month to be an assistant on Will Wade's first NC State staff.

“I am extremely humbled and appreciative for the opportunity to join Coach Hoiberg and his outstanding staff,” Monaghan said in a statement. “The momentum Coach and his staff have built over the last couple years is exciting, along with the loyal and passionate fan base that is one of the best in the country. I am looking forward to developing relationships on campus and in the community. I can’t wait to get to Lincoln and get to work.”

Monaghan, a defensive-minded coach and Chicago native, also has assistant stops at Southern Illinois, Milwaukee and Minnesota State. He had a stint as Director of Operations at Loyola-Chicago and has a connection to the state of Nebraska — he was a graduate assistant at Wayne State College for two seasons, from 2006-08.

“Pat is a well-rounded coach who is an excellent teacher, strong in skill development and a relentless recruiter,” Hoiberg said. “In talking with other coaches who have worked with Pat over the years, the things they bring up are his work ethic and his ability to connect with players. He’s been a part of building successful programs at different levels and has experience in the Midwest at both the Division I and junior college levels. I am excited to have him join the Husker basketball coaching staff.”

While at Southern Illinois, Monaghan got to recruit and develop guard Marcus Domask, a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection who transferred to Illinois in 2023-24. Domask went on to become a first-team All-Big Ten pick and the AP Big Ten Newcomer of the Year.

At Division II Minnesota State, Monaghan helped the Mavericks make four NCAA Tournament appearances and a pair of Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference titles.

In June of 2022, Monaghan was one of 12 Division I assistants selected to attend the Jay Bilas Coaches Leadership Program designed to identify and develop up-and-coming coaches who have the potential to be head coaches.

Monaghan joins a coaching staff that returns assistants Nate Loenser and Ernie Zeigler.

Monaghan's coaching rxperience:

2024-25: Assistant coach, Wyoming

2023-24: Assistant coach, Green Bay

2019-23: Assistant Coach, Southern Illinois

2017-19: Assistant Coach, Milwaukee

2011-17: Assistant Coach, Minnesota State

2010-11: Director of Operations, Loyola-Chicago

2008-10: Assistant Coach, Coffeyville Community College

2006-08: Graduate Assistant Coach, Wayne State College

As a player Monaghan was a 2004 third-team NJCAA All-American at Harper Junior College before playing at Division II Lewis University.