Let there be ball — Matt Rhule plans to hold scrimmage April 26

Let there be ball.

After announcing his football program wouldn't be holding its traditional spring game on April 26 earlier this year, Matt Rhule has changed his mind.

On Thursday during a press conference inside Hawks Championship Center, Rhule announced there will be a live Red-White scrimmage as part of the first-ever Husker Games on April 26. The scrimmage will not be televised and will be played one day after the transfer portal closes.

Rhule said established players and known starters will not play. Instead, the scrimmage will be for players who are competing for the remaining spots on the 105-man roster and those who were already told they won't make it.

The fringe depth players and those on the outside who want to continue playing college football now have an opportunity to put what they can do on film for other programs looking for additions.

"The guys that are kind of cemented in their spots, they won't play," Rhule said. "Some guys, they might ask to play or not, but those guys that are battling, some are twos but they want to prove that they're a one."

Rhule said not all of the second-team guys will play.

"Basically, the way we look at it, we have a 53-man roster, like an NFL team. We have like a second 53, and the guys trying to make that second 53, so it's probably maybe the first 60 guys don't play," Rhule said. "And then, just those guys that are either trying to prove that they can go from being a two to being a one, or just anybody that we think still has meat on the bone left to prove and if they want to play."

This is a move from Rhule to help the players who know they won't be part of the 105, but continue to show up for practice to help the team.

"In the face of being told they're not going to make the 105, they still did the mat drills this winter. I don't know if I could do that," Rhule said. "...Guys come from other schools and they're like, coach, this is demanding. Guys leave here, sometimes they're like, coach, this is too demanding. We've got guys who do this schedule after being told you're not going to be in the 105, so I'm gonna put them out there and tell my wife and kids to come watch them play. Could be the players' last time. Maybe they'll end up being a starter here someday."

This decision was a new one, Rhule said. The coach mentioned he called Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen on Wednesday night saying he decided to reverse course and hold a live scrimmage.

Rhule also said he hadn't even mentioned it to Haven Fields, Nebraska's Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer who was standing off to the side listening to the press conference and hearing the plans for the first time.

"I thought this (the 105-man rule) would be grandfathered in, I really did," Rhule said. "So I was kind of banking on some of that. And then I was told, no, it's going to be 105. And I think you're going to be able to bring more guys to camp, and you're going to have to compete for it. Guys who are out for the year (for injury), I think there'll be an exception, so you'll probably be more than 105."

So, what changed for Rhule? The coach answered with one word: prayer.

Rhule said he took time yesterday to unplug and be at peace. He put his phone down and didn't look at it. He turned whatever music or sound there was off. He actually got a good night's sleep — "You can tell I slept last night probably because I actually have some energy right now," he said.

"Every once in a while, just taking out all the distractions and just being at peace, with whatever your worldview is," Rhule said. "I just started feeling gratitude for some of these kids."