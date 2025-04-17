WATCH: Matt Rhule, Keona Davis + more at Thursday press conference

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Thursday following the Huskers' 12th practice of their 2025 spring ball season.

In addition to Rhule, offensive lineman Justin Evans, defensive lineman Keona Davis and linebacker Marques Watson-Trent were also made available to give updates and discuss the team's progress.

Watch all of those press conference videos via the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.