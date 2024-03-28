Nebraska hosted a small, but notable group of prospects at Thursday's spring practice while media was in attendance. Here's a look at who was in town.

Nebraska signee Donovan Jones made the trip down from Omaha North to see his future teammates in action. The safety is expected to join the team in June and plans to be at practice at least once a week this month when he can fit the trips around his school schedule. Nebraska walk-on commit Preston Okafor out of Omaha Westside was in attendance as well.

2025 Millard North three-star athlete and Nebraska commit Caden VerMaas and teammate, fellow three-star athlete Pierce Mooberry were in attendance. VerMaas has been committed since April while Mooberry is still going through the recruiting process.

2026 Billings (MT) West athlete Matt Ludwig made the long trek down to see the Huskers. Nebraska offered the jumbo athlete in February and this is his first trip to Lincoln. Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech among others in the mix for him.

Four young prospects from the Sioux City East made the trip down. 2026 quarterback Cal Jepsen, 2025 wide receiver London Grimsley, 2027 defensive back Chris Ford and 2027 quarterback/athlete Kason Clayborne were all spotted in attendance