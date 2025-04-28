Published Apr 28, 2025
Nebraska UDFA Deals: Tommi Hill, MJ Sherman, Jahmal Banks & Brian Buschini
circle avatar
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Publisher
Twitter
@Zack_Carp

The 2025 NFL Draft is over, and now we enter the UDFA (undrafted free agent) zone for all of the former Nebraska football players who did not get selected.

We know the destinations for two former Huskers who entered the pros in the 2025 class: DL Ty Robinson (Philadelphia Eagles in the 4th round at No. 111 overall) and TE Thomas Fidone (New York Giants in the 7th round at No. 219 overall).

MORE:

>> Ty Robinson to the Eagles

>> Thomas Fidone to the Giants

How about the others?

The following is Nebraska's list of NFL Draft hopefuls who did not get selected. Scroll below for the rundown of known UDFA deals thus far.

>> RB Rahmir Johnson

>> WR Isaiah Neyor

>> OL Bryce Benhart

>> OL Micah Mazzccua

>> OL Ben Scott

>> DL Nash Hutmacher

>> LB John Bullock

>> LB MJ Sherman

>> CB Tommi Hill

>> SAF Isaac Gifford

>> P Brian Buschini

Updated April 28 (6:30 p.m. CT)

Advertisement

UDFA DEALS

LB John Bullock – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

OL Ben Scott – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

WR Isaiah Neyor – San Francisco 49ers

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

DL Nash Hutmacher – Baltimore Ravens

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

SAF Isaac Gifford – Carolina Panthers

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

WR Jahmal Banks – Baltimore Ravens

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

P Brian Buschini – New York Giants

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

LB MJ Sherman – Denver Broncos

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

CB Tommi Hill — Minnesota Vikings

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

OL Micah Mazzccua — Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month

>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE

>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)

>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel