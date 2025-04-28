Nebraska UDFA Deals: Tommi Hill, MJ Sherman, Jahmal Banks & Brian Buschini

The 2025 NFL Draft is over, and now we enter the UDFA (undrafted free agent) zone for all of the former Nebraska football players who did not get selected.

We know the destinations for two former Huskers who entered the pros in the 2025 class: DL Ty Robinson (Philadelphia Eagles in the 4th round at No. 111 overall) and TE Thomas Fidone (New York Giants in the 7th round at No. 219 overall).

MORE:

>> Ty Robinson to the Eagles

>> Thomas Fidone to the Giants

How about the others?

The following is Nebraska's list of NFL Draft hopefuls who did not get selected. Scroll below for the rundown of known UDFA deals thus far.

>> RB Rahmir Johnson

>> WR Isaiah Neyor

>> OL Bryce Benhart

>> OL Micah Mazzccua

>> OL Ben Scott

>> DL Nash Hutmacher

>> LB John Bullock

>> LB MJ Sherman

>> CB Tommi Hill

>> SAF Isaac Gifford

>> P Brian Buschini

Updated April 28 (6:30 p.m. CT)