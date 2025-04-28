Nebraska UDFA Deals: Tommi Hill, MJ Sherman, Jahmal Banks & Brian Buschini

The 2025 NFL Draft is over, and now we enter the UDFA (undrafted free agent) zone for all of the former Nebraska football players who did not get selected.
We know the destinations for two former Huskers who entered the pros in the 2025 class: DL Ty Robinson (Philadelphia Eagles in the 4th round at No. 111 overall) and TE Thomas Fidone (New York Giants in the 7th round at No. 219 overall).
MORE:
>> Thomas Fidone to the Giants
How about the others?
The following is Nebraska's list of NFL Draft hopefuls who did not get selected. Scroll below for the rundown of known UDFA deals thus far.
>> RB Rahmir Johnson
>> WR Isaiah Neyor
>> OL Bryce Benhart
>> OL Micah Mazzccua
>> OL Ben Scott
>> DL Nash Hutmacher
>> LB John Bullock
>> LB MJ Sherman
>> CB Tommi Hill
>> SAF Isaac Gifford
>> P Brian Buschini
Updated April 28 (6:30 p.m. CT)
UDFA DEALS
LB John Bullock – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OL Ben Scott – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Isaiah Neyor – San Francisco 49ers
DL Nash Hutmacher – Baltimore Ravens
SAF Isaac Gifford – Carolina Panthers
WR Jahmal Banks – Baltimore Ravens
P Brian Buschini – New York Giants
LB MJ Sherman – Denver Broncos
CB Tommi Hill — Minnesota Vikings
OL Micah Mazzccua — Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel