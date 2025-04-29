BSB Preview: Nebraska vs Kansas State

Nebraska baseball junior outfielder Robby Bolin (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball captured its third Big Ten series victory of the season over the weekend. The Huskers (21-23 overall, 9-12 Big Ten) took two of three over Maryland after stumbling in the opener on the road Friday night. Winning two straight, though, gives Nebraska a boost of momentum – especially coming off a 21-run explosion in the Sunday finale – as it hosts Kansas State tonight. This will be the third matchup of the year between the pair of former Big 12 foes. The Wildcats (26-18, 12-9 Big 12) won both of the previous matchups, winning 9-6 at the Frisco Classic on March 2 and then taking a 12-8 victory in Manhattan on March 25. Below is a preview of Round 3 between Nebraska and Kansas State – with info provided by Nebraska Athletics – with the Huskers looking to get some revenge.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State: How to watch, stream, listen

TUESDAY Time: 6 p.m. CT TV/Streaming: BTN Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln Pitching: RHP Tucker Timmerman (0-1, 6.39 ERA) vs. RHP Tanner Duke (2-2, 4.39 ERA)

>> Tuesday's midweek matchup with Kansas State can be seen on the Big Ten Network, with Larry Punteney and Jeff Leise on the call. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin and Nick Handley call the action Tuesday night on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State: Series history

>> Nebraska and Kansas State have met 293 times on the diamond, with the Huskers holding a 174-119 advantage in the all-time series over the Wildcats. >> K-State has two victories over the Big Red this season, collecting wins of 9-6 at the Frisco Classic and 12-8 in Manhattan.

Nebraska baseball pitcher Jalen Worthley (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska's highest-scoring game in Bolt Era

>> Nebraska recorded its highest-scoring game under head coach Will Bolt in the Huskers' 21-5 seven-inning, run-rule victory at Maryland on Sunday afternoon. >> The 21 runs in Sunday's series finale marked the first time the Huskers have totaled 20-plus runs since opening the 2019 campaign with a 21-6 win at UC Riverside. >> The Huskers have scored 17-plus runs nine times in six seasons under Bolt, including three games with 19-or-more runs.

Big bats over last 10

>> Led by four Huskers hitting .350-or-better in the last 10 games, the Husker offense holds a .307 batting average with 45 extra-base hits in Nebraska's last 10 games. >> Joshua Overbeek has powered the Huskers with a .405 batting average, hitting four home runs and driving in a team-high 16 RBI while posting a .811 slugging percentage. >> Cayden Brumbaugh has been a spark plug at the top of the lineup, batting .400 with 12 hits, 11 runs scored and a .558 on-base percentage boosted by 11 walks drawn. >> Gabe Swansen has delivered in key moments, hitting .375 with nine hits, including three doubles and two homers, and tallying 12 RBI. >> Case Sanderson has provided consistent production, batting .357 with 10 hits, five RBI and a .438 on-base percentage.

Swansen's career day

>> Gabe Swansen matched his career-high totals in hits, runs and doubles and set a new career high in RBI in Nebraska's 21-5 win at Maryland in seven innings on Sunday. >> Swansen went 4-for-5 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, seven RBI and three runs scored in the series finale against the Terrapins. >> With the seven runs driven in, the senior became the first Husker since Josh Scheffert in 2012 to tally seven RBI in a game.

Six shooters

>> Nebraska is 123-27 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in 19 of the 21 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4). USC (6-5), Oregon State (7-3, 16-7), Rutgers (8-5, 10-5), No. 22 Kansas (7-5), Iowa (6-4), Creighton (6-3), Northwestern (14-4) and Maryland (7-2, 21-5). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Offensive outburst in Big Ten play

>> Since joining the Big Ten in 2012, Nebraska has scored 30-plus runs in a three-game conference series 10 times after last weekend's series win at Maryland. >> The Big Red totaled its fifth-highest Big Ten series total after racking up 33 runs against the Terrapins in College Park last weekend.

Lockdown Luke

>> Junior Luke Broderick enters Tuesday night tied for ninth nationally and is one of 16 closers with at least nine saves on the season. >> Broderick holds a 2-1 record and nine saves with a 4.19 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 19.1 innings across 17 appearances this season. >> The Omaha, Neb., native's nine saves are the most by a Husker reliever since Spencer Schwellenbach (10) in 2021. >> Broderick is one save shy of reaching ninth on the single-season charts at NU and becoming the 12th Husker reliever in program history to reach double-digit saves in a season.

Youth movement on the bump this month

>> True freshmen Blake Encarnacion, Gavin Blachowicz and Pryce Bender have put up strong numbers in the month of April for the NU bullpen. >> The trio have totaled a combined 2.81 ERA, allowing five earned runs across 16 combined innings of work in 15 total appearances. >> Bender picked up the first two wins of his career in Nebraska's midweek matchups against No. 22 Kansas and Creighton.

Silva HBP tracker

>> Riley Silva has been hit by pitch 41 times in his two seasons as a Husker, which sits sixth all-time in program history. >> Silva is five away from tying Kale Kiser (2009-12) in fifth and six shy of Kash Kalkowski (2009-13) and Bryan Peters (2010-13) in third.