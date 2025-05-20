BSB Big Ten Tournament Preview: Nebraska vs. Michigan State & Oregon

Nebraska baseball freshman infielder Devin Nunez (16) and assistant coach Mike Sirianni (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball has only one thing left to do if it wants to reach the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive year: Win the whole. Freaking. Thing. The "Thing" would be the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. The "Win" would be over, for starters, Michigan State and Oregon. Those are the first two opponents for the No. 8 seed Huskers (28-27 overall, 15-15 Big Ten) in pool play of this week's conference tournament. First up will be the No. 12 seed Spartans (28-25, 13-17) at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, and then they meet up with the No. 1 seed Ducks (41-13, 22-8) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday. It will be a tall task to go on a run like they did last year in Omaha, but the Huskers are at least getting hot at the right time of year if they want to repeat as league tourney champions. They have gone 13-7 since April 13 and finished the regular season with a winning overall record and .500 mark in the Big Ten by winning nine of their final 13 games. That includes winning five straight Big Ten series over Northwestern, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan and Purdue. With that introduction all laid out, the following is a preview of the Huskers' two upcoming pool play matchups courtesy of information provided by Nebraska Athletics.

Big Ten Baseball Tournament: Bracket + Schedule

Nebraska vs. Michigan State + Oregon: How to watch, stream, listen

TUESDAY, MAY 20 Time: 6 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP Ty Horn (2-4, 5.66 ERA) vs. LHP Joseph Dzierwa (8-3, 2.31 ERA) TV/Streaming: BTN Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** FRIDAY, MAY 23 Time: 6 p.m. CT Pitching: Nebraska TBD vs. Oregon TBD TV/Streaming: BTN Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App >> All games will be played at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

Follow the games

>> Every game of the 2025 Big Ten Baseball Tournament can be seen on the Big Ten Network. Connor Onion and Scott Pose will be on the call on BTN on Tuesday night. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin and Nick Handley call the action this week on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State: Series history

>> Through 31 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds a 20-11 advantage over Michigan State in the all-time series. >> The Huskers took two of three games from Michigan State in the final weekend of the season last year in East Lansing. >> Tuesday's matchup marks the sixth meeting between the two programs in the Big Ten Tournament. The Big Red have won three of the five meetings in the Big Ten Tournament after picking up a 4-0 win against the Spartans in 2023.

Nebraska vs. Oregon: Series history

>> Friday's matchup between Nebraska and top-seeded Oregon will be the first all-time meeting between the two programs.

***Nebraska Game Notes***

Nebraska baseball in the Big Ten Tournament

>> This week marks the 10th Big Ten Tournament the Huskers have appeared in since joining the Big Ten in 2012. >> Nebraska holds a 19-16 record in 35 all-time games in the Big Ten Tournament, including a 13-8 mark in the five seasons the tournament has been played in Omaha. >> The Big Red have won five consecutive games in the Big Ten Tournament after becoming the Big Ten's first team since 1995 to lose their first game and rally to capture the championship, winning five games over five days to secure the Huskers' first Big Ten Tournament title.

Five-Man Surge: Huskers batting .300-plus in last 10 games

>> Five Huskers in the lineup have hit at least .300 in Nebraska's last 10 games, helping the Big Red win six of their last nine Big Ten games. >> Riley Silva has led the Huskers with a .370 batting average and .526 on-base percentage in the last 10 games, while Devin Nunez is hitting .357 with a double, a home run, four runs driven in and five walks. >> Joshua Overbeek is batting .333 with three doubles, a pair of home runs, five RBI and team-high eight runs, while Dylan Carey has posted a team-leading 1.006 OPS and five doubles to go with a .306 batting average, two homers and six RBI in the last 10 games. >> Case Sanderson has driven in seven runs with a double, triple and home run while scoring six times and swinging .306 at the plate in NU's last 10 contests.

Three walk-off wins in 12-day span

>> Nebraska recorded three walk-off wins in a span of 12 days during the Huskers' eight-game homestand in early May. >> Gabe Swansen delivered the walk-off three-RBI double in a midweek matchup against Kansas State on April 29, before Robby Bolin and Case Sanderson came through in the clutch vs. Minnesota and Michigan in the last two weekends. >> Bolin lined an RBI single through the right side in the bottom of the ninth to even the series with the Gophers with a 5-4 victory in game two. >> Sanderson drilled a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to clinch the series vs. Michigan with a 5-2 win over the Wolverines last Saturday.

Nebraska's largest comeback win since 2010

>> Facing an 8-0 deficit in the third inning at Purdue last weekend, Nebraska pulled off its largest come-from-behind victory since 2010 with an 11-9 win over the Boilermakers on Thursday in West Lafayette. >> The Huskers scored 11 unanswered runs between the fourth and eighth innings, before Purdue scored their final run in the bottom of the eighth inning. >> Since joining the Big Ten in 2012, the Huskers had overcome seven-run deficits against Maryland in 2018 and Ohio State in 2021.

Swansen stands out nationally with big XBH numbers

>> Senior Gabe Swansen is one of 15 players nationally with at least 11 doubles and five homers in 135 at-bats or lower this season. >> The outfielder has totaled 11 doubles, five home runs and a team-high 39 RBI in 45 games, including 35 starts this season.

Horn finding success on the hill

>> Sophomore Ty Horn played a key role in Nebraska winning its last five conference series to end the regular-season slate. >> In his last five starts as the Saturday starter, Horn was 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA in 28 innings of work while limiting opposing hitters to a .252 batting average. >> The sophomore picked up his second and third quality starts of the season after dealing six shutout frames at Maryland on April 26 and limiting Michigan to just two runs on four hits across six innings on May 10. >> Horn held a 7.36 ERA and a .301 opposing batting average prior to the last five starts, but the sophomore has seen his season totals dip to a 5.66 ERA and .281 opposing batting average over the last five weeks.

Lockdown Luke

>> As of May 19, junior closer Luke Broderick comes into the week tied for ninth nationally and is one of 15 closers with at least 11 saves on the season. >> Broderick holds a 3-2 record and 11 saves with a 4.13 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 28.1 innings across 24 appearances this season. >> Broderick is the 12th Husker reliever in program history to reach double-digit saves in a season and is one shy of tying Josh Roeder (2014) in seventh with 12.

Huskers' Situational Southpaws

>> Left-handers Grant Cleavinger and Caleb Clark have been primarily used in high-leverage situations with runners on base this season. >> Since April 6, the duo has totaled 17 combined strikeouts to just four walks while not allowing an earned run on seven hits across 13 innings of work.

Youth movement on the mound since April

>> True freshmen Blake Encarnacion, Gavin Blachowicz and Pryce Bender have put up strong numbers since the start of April for the NU bullpen. >> The trio have totaled a combined 3.24 ERA, allowing nine earned runs across 25 combined innings of work in 25 total appearances. >> Bender picked up the first two wins of his career in Nebraska's midweek matchups against No. 22 Kansas and Creighton, while Blachowicz improved to 3-0 on the season in NU's win vs. K-State on April 29. >> On the season, Blachowicz is one of 18 freshman pitchers nationally with a sub-3.10 ERA and an opponent batting average of .230 or lower, having pitched at least 20 innings this season.

Lucky number '6'

>> Nebraska is 127-28 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in 23 of the 28 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4). USC (6-5), Oregon State (7-3, 16-7), Rutgers (8-5, 10-5), No. 22 Kansas (7-5), Iowa (6-4), Creighton (6-3), Northwestern (14-4), Maryland (7-2, 21-5), Kansas State (7-6), Minnesota (8-3) and Purdue (11-9, 14-2). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.