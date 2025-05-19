Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska's top recruiting rivals in 2026

With June official visits approaching, here's a look at the notable programs the Huskers find themselves battling for multiple top targets.

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese discusses Nebraska's top regional and national rivals on the recruiting trail in the 2026 cycle.

>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month

>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE

>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)

>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel