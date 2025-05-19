Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska's top recruiting rivals in 2026

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese discusses Nebraska's top regional and national rivals on the recruiting trail in the 2026 cycle.
With June official visits approaching, here's a look at the notable programs the Huskers find themselves battling for multiple top targets.
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month
>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE
>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)
>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel