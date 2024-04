Bold Predictions is so BACK, folks! Head coach Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program put a bow on the 2024 spring ball season with the annual Red-White Spring Game tomorrow (11:05 a.m. CT on Big Ten Network).

Inside Nebraska’s Zack Carpenter, Steve Marik and Tim Verghese – making his BP debut – let you know how things are going to shake out in this spring game edition of Bold Predictions.