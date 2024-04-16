Nebraska Football Transfer Tracker: Spring 2024
Nebraska football is in the midst of Matt Rhule's second year of spring ball as the next transfer portal period opens.
This year's spring transfer window runs from April 16-30, and we are bound to see some movement for the Huskers.
How much will we see? That remains to be seen. Keep it locked in here with our Nebraska Football Transfer Tracker: Spring 2024 as we track any and all incoming and outgoing transfers to and from Lincoln.
=================================
=================================
=================================
SPRING PERIOD – INCOMING (TBD)
SPRING PERIOD – OUTGOING
Inside Nebraska will update both lists as reports and announcements are made
=================================
=================================
WINTER PERIOD – INCOMING (6)
>>> Winter Portal Period: December 4, 2023 - January 2, 2024
=================================
=================================
WINTER PERIOD – OUTGOING (6)
