Nebraska Football Transfer Tracker: Spring 2024

Nebraska football is in the middle of its 2024 spring ball season as the April 16-30 transfer portal period opens
Nebraska football is in the middle of its 2024 spring ball season as the April 16-30 transfer portal period opens
Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

Nebraska football is in the midst of Matt Rhule's second year of spring ball as the next transfer portal period opens.

This year's spring transfer window runs from April 16-30, and we are bound to see some movement for the Huskers.

How much will we see? That remains to be seen. Keep it locked in here with our Nebraska Football Transfer Tracker: Spring 2024 as we track any and all incoming and outgoing transfers to and from Lincoln.

=================================

=================================

=================================

SPRING PERIOD – INCOMING (TBD)

SPRING PERIOD – OUTGOING

Inside Nebraska will update both lists as reports and announcements are made

=================================

=================================

WINTER PERIOD – INCOMING (6)

>>> Winter Portal Period: December 4, 2023 - January 2, 2024

=================================

=================================

WINTER PERIOD – OUTGOING (6)

>>> Winter Portal Period: December 4, 2023 - January 2, 2024

