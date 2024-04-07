Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule elected to not have the Huskers hold their first scrimmage on Saturday during the program's annual coaches clinic.

The NCAA allows for teams to hold up to three scrimmages during the spring. Rhule and Co. will hold all three scrimmages over the next three Saturdays – April 13, April 20 and the April 27 spring game.

Although Rhule and his staff do not have scrimmage film to break down, they have still been able to pick up a ton of details on what they have team-wide across the roster and at individual positions through six of the Huskers' 15 spring practices.

Today, we're focusing on Rhule's latest evaluations with five key takeaways – from his Saturday press conference – on the progress of the two freshman quarterbacks, an update on the running backs that features a surprise name emerging in the group, where the receivers stand heading into Week 3 of spring ball and a couple more tidbits.