Nebraska punter Jack McCallister enters transfer portal

McCallister will have one season of eligibility remaining. He'll have a short stay in Lincoln as he transferred to Nebraska from Washington, where he was a three-year starter, in December.

Nebraska punter Jack McCallister has entered his name in the transfer portal, he announced on Wednesday.

"I’d like to thank Coach Rhule, Coach Foley, Coach Ekeler, Coach Maher and many others for the opportunity to play at Nebraska. However, due to a change in circumstances I have entered the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining," McCallister wrote in a post on X.

There's been quite a bit of change at Nebraska since McCallister committed in December. Ed Foley, last season's special teams coordinator who McCallister was recruited by, no longer holds that role. Foley is still with the program, but as Director of Football Relations.

Mike Ekeler was hired by head coach Matt Rhule in February to take over the special teams coordinator role. Ekeler spent the past four seasons in the SEC at Tennessee. Ekeler used a rugby punting style while in Knoxville, and will likely search for one in the transfer portal.

Nebraska lists one punter on the roster in redshirt freshman Kamdyn Koch, who has yet to appear in a game in his college career. Koch is the son of former Husker punter Sam Koch.

College football's spring transfer portal window runs from Wednesday, April 16 to Friday, April 25.