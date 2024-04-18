Announcer Dave Johnson’s famous call at the Kentucky Derby – the one David Letterman made even more famous due to his affinity for the call – is coming to mind as we hit the final-third of the 2024 Nebraska football spring slate.

“And DOWN the stretch they come!”

The Huskers have (somehow) just four practices remaining ahead of the annual spring game on April 27, a four-session stretch that includes the most important practice day of the spring campaign, this Saturday’s scrimmage that will be starting up roughly 48 hours from now.

Before we hit the weekend and get to pick the brain of Matt Rhule following Saturday’s scrimmage – and prior to Tony White, Rob Dvoracek and a set of players scheduled to speak at the podiums after practice today – here are three midweek takeaways on Rhule and the ‘Skers. They're more in the realm of three rolling thoughts that have come to mind and set in over the last week or two.

The subjects? The most exciting ones, of course: Quarterbacks and Receivers.