Tanner Terch is N. The three-star athlete, who has a wide receiver background, committed to Nebraska football on Thursday just one week after being offered by the Huskers.

Terch is the Huskers' second commitment of the day as he joins fellow 2025 three-star Bear Tenney, a coveted tight end out of Utah.

Now that his decision is N, let's take a look at what Terch gives Nebraska on the field and how he impacts the Huskers' 2025 class.