Nebraska Football Recruiting: Get caught up on a busy weekend

Welcome to what could be the last edition of 'Get caught up on a busy weekend' for a while. Nebraska ended their intensive camps and official visits month with a full June 18 weekend of four visitors, Friday private workouts, Big Red BBQ, Friday Night Lights No. 2 and an Adidas Pipeline camp. Don't forget the three new commits the Huskers added in the last four days. Just like always, HuskerOnline has all the coverage on these events.

Here's what you might have missed the weekend of June 18: