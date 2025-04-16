Malcolm Hartzog's move to nickel allows opportunity to play closer to ball

John Butler's vision for his Nebraska defense is coming together this spring, and it involves plans to be a multiple unit with more personnel packages than last season.

The days of calling Nebraska's defense a standard 3-3-5 are no more. Instead, Butler plans to create a defense that utilizes depth and has the ability to create different personnel groupings that best matches the offense it's going against.

"We probably have a pretty firm two-deep right now in terms of guys that are in the mix at different positions," Butler said Thursday during a press conference. "And when we're saying multiple, we're multiple scheme-wise, but we want to have as many personnel groupings as we can have that would then utilize our personnel, some individual players do certain things."

While being multiple with the capability of deploying different and unique personnel packages involves all three levels of the defense, it's the back end — Butler's specialty after spending 10 seasons coaching DBs in the NFL — where it could be most notable with who's on the field in certain situations.

"Some of them have played some other positions, too, which helps us, allows us maybe to play, at times, three corners on the field, or obviously three true safeties," Butler said. "So it allows us to kind of put different pieces to the puzzle together. But I would say that unit, collectively, as not only the numbers of it, but also how they've performed, has been an area I think that should be a strength for us."

Through 11 spring practices, Butler said he's liked what he's seen from a man coverage standpoint, and a certain group of players have helped strengthen that aspect of the defense.

"I think some of the additions we have in the secondary have allowed us to do that," Butler said.

Nebraska's DB room added Idaho transfer Andrew Marshall as well as Georgia safety Justyn Rhett and Southern Illinois transfer Jamir Conn. Conn hasn't practiced this spring as he rehabs an injury.

With the spring transfer window now open until April 25, there will likely be movement on Nebraska's roster. And with a loaded DB room, it won't be surprising if there are departures.

"We could start six different guys at corner right now. We could start four or five different guys at safeties," head coach Matt Rhule said Saturday. "So, one of them might say, well, if I'm not the starter, I'm going in the portal. So that might change in the next week or so, but for the most part, great players love competition."