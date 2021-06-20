Jake Appleget commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

The Nebraska football team landed commitment No. 7 on for the Class of 2022 from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast outside linebacker Jake Appleget. Here are some quick thoughts and takes on what the commitment of Appleget means for the Huskers.

1. Appleget becomes the second in-state commitment to this 2022 class, along with Columbus, Neb., Inside linebacker Ernest Hausmann who was the first recruit to commit to the Cornhuskers this cycle back in early March. It was imperative to land both Appleget and Hausmann after several Omaha metro area top football recruits stopped considering Nebraska in favor of playing their college football out of state. 2. Appleget is versatile and athletic enough to play on both sides of the ball in college. If they chose to do so, the NU coaches could play him at tight end as well, but he will likely start out on defense at outside linebacker. 3. So far in his high school career, Appleget has nearly 300 receiving yards with five touchdowns, while averaging 16.3 yards per reception. He recorded 126 total tackles combined as a sophomore and junior, with two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an impressive eight interceptions.

4. Appleget is a well-rounded athlete as he also competes in basketball on the high school level. He averaged double-digits in scoring, with 3.5 rebounds and three assists per game, as a junior in basketball. He also played baseball as a freshman, but gave that up to concentrate on the other two sports. 5. There are two other Lincoln Southeast Knights who are also holding Husker offers presently: offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula and outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, both from the Class of 2023. Appleget could help pave the way for both Gottula and Tuioti to join him as NU commits and signees in the next recruiting cycle. 6. Appleget definitely passes the "eye test". Sean has seen him play in person and believes he stood out on the field with his stature and playmaking ability. Unlike some other in-state and out of state prospects who got individual workouts with the Husker coaching staff, Appleget was immediately offered after his workout session. He was also offered by the Minnesota Gopher coaches after conducting a similar workout for them. 7. Who's going to be the next commitment domino to fall? There have been 18 official visitors who have made it to Lincoln over the first three weekends on June, and four of those visitors have now pledged to sign with Nebraska. The most likely candidates to pull the trigger next are linebacker Tyler Martin, defensive lineman Jalen Marshall and potentially the third receiver Landon Samson.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdW5pb3IgU2Vhc29uICg4LTEpIDxicj42NyBUYWNrbGVzIDIxIFNv bG9zIDMgSU5UIDxicj4xNyBSZWNlcHRpb25zIDI4MCBZZHMgNSBURHMgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3psTzRNQVdES3oiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96 bE80TUFXREt6PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpha2UgQXBwbGVnZXQgKEBBcHBs ZWdldEpha2UpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXBwbGVn ZXRKYWtlL3N0YXR1cy8xMzI2NjA4OTI3MjU0MDgxNTM2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIwPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

2022 commitment breakdown

2022 commit breakdown by position

1 - Quarterback 1 - Running back 2 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 0 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?