LB Appleget staying home to play for Nebraska

The Huskers have landed the second, in-state commitment with Jake Appleget . Appleget from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast earned an offer following his individual workout with Nebraska on June 1.

"I was speechless when I got the offer," Appleget said. "It meant a lot to me being an in-state kid. It felt very special. It meant a lot to come from the hometown school.

"It was amazing hearing coach Scott Frost say to me that it was unanimous across all coaches that we want you here. He said they needed one final look at me and after what they saw there wasn't a doubt in his mind."

Since picking up the offer Appleget has been to camps at Minnesota and Iowa State. He took an official visit to Nebraska the weekend of June 18th.