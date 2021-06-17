Huskers land commitment from Reno running back Ashton Hayes

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Hayes visited NU this past weekend, after rushing for 2,429 yards and 30 touchdowns as a sophomore, averaging 8.9 yards per carry. He also caught 28 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns.

In a shortened junior season, he had 607 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in five games.

Following his visit this past weekend, Hayes told HuskerOnline he thought he would be a perfect fit in the Husker's offense.

“I met with both coach (Matt) Lubick and coach (Ryan) Held," Hayes said. "I am sure you know who Wan’Dale Robinson and Mo Williams are? They want to build the speed back. Get that speed back in the backfield, but also be able to spread me out.

“That is what I want to do. I feel like, to utilize my full potential, that is the plan I am looking for. If you watch my film you can see that’s how I play. I feel like these guys are older blueprints for myself and that this could be the perfect offense for me.”

Hayes becomes the fifth commitment in Nebraska's class of 2022, which is expected to stay around 14 to 15 until further guidance is given on scholarship numbers for 2022 and beyond.