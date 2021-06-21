LB Ernest Hausmann gets a glimpse of his future as a Husker

If Ernest Hausmann from Columbus (Neb.) may be getting lost a little bit over this busy month of June, that's fine with him. He's planning on making his own noise in Lincoln starting in January.

“On Saturday we were able to meet with coach Chinander and one of the bigger meetings with coach Duval going over strength and conditioning," Hausmann said. "It was a really neat presentation and there was a lot of great information. We had the NIL meeting as well. They had an itinerary that was really down to the minute.”

The next day of the official visit for Hausmann was a lot of meetings. He said that he really liked the strength and conditioning presentation.

“My host was Randolph Kpai ," Hausmann said. "We watched the camp. We actually ate and watched most of it then we came down and watched it a little later.”

Hausmann got shown around by a 2021 inside linebacker recruit. The two hit it off at dinner on Friday night then moved down to the field for the camp.

“I had a team camp on Friday before I went to Lincoln,” Hausmann said. “When I walked in for the BBQ it was about over and I had meetings right away. Then we went out and watched Friday Night Lights camp. I got a chance to meet some of the coaches, players and recruits and that’s about it.”

Hausmann had a great chance to watch some film with his position coach on Saturday. What's more, he got an understanding of how the coach likes his room to run and he got a similar readout about the defensive room.

“On Sunday I had my position meeting with coach Ruud,” Hausmann said. “We watched film and we went over how he runs things in his linebacker room and how the defense runs things as well. We were able to talk about football. We finished it off talking to coach Frost.”

Hausmann has a very strict diet and that was one of the things that the wanted to talk with coach Dave Ellis about.

“On Friday I was able to talk to coach Ellis about how they do things and we had a meeting with him as well," Hausmann said. "He was able to run some tests on us and he gave us some numbers and he told me a few things. Overall I was in really good shape and where I needed to be.

“He gave me some things about how they structure their meals with the breakdowns of how they feed their players with the protein and the carbs. I thought was neat.”

There was a picture of Hausmann on social media showing him looking very fit. He says that he's actually trimmed down his weight by about 15 pounds. He's still only about five to 10 pounds away from where Nebraska wants him to be.

“I weighed in at 210-pounds,” Hausmann said. “I want to be as mobile as I can be this fall. I am really confident where I am at. When I get to Nebraska we have talked about where they want me at a little bit.

“They look at the frame and with my frame, they want me at 215 to 220-pounds with my frame. They also have body fat percentages and that won’t be a problem at all. I am almost there but at one point I was weighing 225 and then I was 218. I was trying to figure out where I felt my best at.

“Nebraska really isn’t worried about my weight at all. For me they said the biggest thing for me is when I get there is to get the playbook and learn it. I am going to be that early enrollee and that’s going to be very good for me.”