Husker legacy CB James Monds loves the people at Nebraska

James says his visit was perfect and he will be ready to make a decision after next weekend.

One of the most anticipated official visitors for Nebraska in the month of June was three-star cornerback James Monds III. Monds, from Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood, is a Husker legacy being the the nephew of former NU All-American "monster back" Wonder Monds .

“On Saturday, we took pictures and went to a lot of meetings. We had academic meetings, NIL meetings and then we went around and saw the town, the campus and things like that.”

Monds took some amazing photos on Saturday while he was on his trip to Nebraska. He also had a number of meetings during the day before getting a chance to get out and see the campus and the town.

“I got to hang out with Quinton Newsome and Cam Taylor-Britt , along with a couple of other guys. I also hung out with Nathan Vail who plays safety from Georgia.”

“I got to Lincoln on Friday,” Monds said. “My host was Myles Farmer . One of the first things we got to do was just tour the facility, the campus and the dorms.

On Sunday morning, the coaching staff sat down with Monds to go over where they see him playing on the football field and cover what they ask their defensive backs to do in their defense.

“This morning I sat down and broke down film,” Monds said. “I saw down with coach Fisher, coach Chinander and coach Frost.

“I really liked coach Fisher’s defense and how he allows players to basically play multiple positions. It makes you more valuable. I also loved how he teaches his defensive backs their technique and how he gets them ready for the NFL.”

The visit got a perfect score from Monds. He says, looking back at it, the people on the visit made it a perfect trip for him. He also liked all of the facilities and the plans that Nebraska has to upgrade their facilities.

“It was a ‘10’,” Monds said. “The people were the best thing about the trip. The staff and the players and everything. They were all great.

“I really liked all of their facilities. I got to see the plans for their new facilities and I feel like, after they’re done, they will have some of the best facilities in the country.”

There is one more trip left for Monds before he plans to make his college decision. It seems that Monds is destined to play in the Big Ten, but he is still trying to determine which program will suit him best.

“I have Wisconsin next weekend and I am going to make a decision in early July. I would say that Indiana, Nebraska and Wisconsin are my top three. I am really just waiting to see how the trip goes to Wisconsin.”

Monds had talked to his uncle before the official visit to Nebraska about his time in Lincoln. James says he can see a blazed trail and following his uncle to Nebraska.

“It means a lot with my uncle having played for Nebraska,” Monds said. “He made a pathway at Nebraska and I feel like I could add another chapter to it.”