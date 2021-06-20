Huskers land commitment from big-bodied WR Page

The recruiting class keeps coming together for the Huskers . Nebraska picked up a commitment from wide receiver Grant Page from Boulder (Colo.) Fairview which happens to be the former high school for one of the most productive wide receivers in Nebraska history, Kenny Bell .

“They were looking for a big, outside wide receiver that was long and could go and get those 50/50 balls. One of the points by Nebraska was that they had a few too many shorter receivers on the team last year and they needed a guy like me.”

The need for Nebraska was to get bigger. There was a real issue with a physical presence for the Cornhuskers last year.

“Nebraska doesn’t have a lot of big body wide receivers and they didn’t have depth. They just want me to get there, come in and make plays. It’s why I am graduating in December to get there and hopefully get a starting job.”

Page is going in with the idea that he can get to Nebraska early and try to win a starting job. At the very least Nebraska also noted that the position was incredibly thin last season.

“It was the people there, the facilities and the love for football there were all amazing,” Page said. “In my gut I just felt comfortable there. The players were great with me.”

Ashton Hayes visited Nebraska the same weekend as Page. Before Hayes committed last week he told Page about his intentions. There is certainly some nice chemistry coming together in the 2022 class for Nebraska.

“Ashton is my guy,” Page said. “We were around each other all weekend. We didn’t really know anyone else but each other. It’s going to be nice to get up there and have someone that I know and have a good relationship with.”

Take the visits in June and commit when the right decision becomes clear was always the plan for Page. He wants to enjoy his time at home, the fall semester and then get ready to come to Nebraska.

“That’s the plan. The recruiting process is so much fun but at the end it gets stressful. I wanted to make a decision, to commit and know where I was going. At the end of the day I am a 17-year old kid. I want to go to the pool, hang out with my friends, don’t be on the phone with schools all the time.

“I wouldn’t be committing right now if I didn’t feel good about it. I feel good about it and now I can finish summer school, finish up my summer, go into my senior year focused on getting better and graduate. I am done with all my trips.”

The rumor had been that Page that some new offers could be coming Page's way and could cause him to extend his process. He picked up one of those offers on Friday but nothing was going to change that Nebraska was the right place for him.

“Missouri offered me yesterday but my mind was already made up. I am committing to Nebraska.”

Page is the second and presumably the last wide receiver in the class for Nebraska joining Victor Jones from Orlando (Fla.) Olympia.