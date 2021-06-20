OLB Jake Appleget says that it clicked and he knew he was a Husker

He needed it to just click this weekend on his official visit to Nebraska to know that staying home was the right thing for him to do.

The 6-foot-4 and 210-pound recruit from Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast was the first individual workout the Huskers hosted and following the workout, Appleget got his offer.

“There’s a moment when you know and when you know you know. It clicked in my head that this was the place that I wanted to be.”

“And the official visit this weekend went great. The coaches showed me great hospitality the whole time and showed me that they really wanted me. It was great to meet some of the players. Garrett Snodgrass did a great job showing me around and introducing me to people.

“Being there June 1st to be the first guy to workout for the staff meant something to me,” Appleget said. “It showed me they really wanted me there. I had a cool unofficial visit that day but I really wanted to get back and get a better feel for the coaches and the place itself.

When Nebraska offered on June 1st they told Appleget it was as an athlete and they could see him playing either outside linebacker or tight end. Nebraska made it clear this weekend where they wanted him to play.

“They see me mainly as a defensive player," Appleget said. "Coach Frost told me at the end of the day that if my heart is set on playing offense he will move me to offense. I am fine with defense. That’s where I want to be and that’s where they see me. I will be playing outside linebacker.”

Besides meeting some more of the coaches and players there was a need to also sit down with the position coach and watch the outside linebacker position for Nebraska. Appleget said that he got a chance to see what Nebraska wants him to do on the field for them.

“I got to sit down and watch some film with coach Dawson this weekend and I got to see exactly where I will be and what he sees me doing,” Appleget said. “That was pretty cool. I really liked what I saw on film and what they saw me doing for them.”

Growing up in the state there is definitely a sense of pride to stay home. He had opportunities to potentially leave the state, but after getting a better feel of things this weekend it was a no-brainer to commit.

“This is just me making the best decision for me," Appleget said. "This is where I wanted to be. I feel like what Scott Frost has going on at this school and trying to rebuild is what I believe in. I think that it’s going to be something special and I want to be there for that on the come up.”

Appleget says that he is done with visits and camps. He plans on spending the rest of his time this summer working out and getting ready for his senior year.