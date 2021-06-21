Nebraska official visit was a perfect '10' for DB Nathan Vail

The Huskers had four official visitors in town for the weekend with half of them being defensive backs. Nathan Vail from Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison was on his second official visit and called the visit a perfect "10". Vail got a lot of good information over the weekend including being a recruit from Georgia and going to Nebraska to play football.

“I got to Lincoln on Friday,” Vail said. “The first thing that I did was go to the hotel and hang out a bit. I headed over to the stadium and they had a camp going on. I met some of the coaches and I met Quinton Newsome. He was my host. I hung out with him and Myles Farmer and the recruit James Monds. We just all hung out.” Both Newson and Farmer are from Georgia which was great for Vail to ask questions about moving from one part of the country to another. “They just said that the coaches and whole staff take care of the players. You will feel the love of the fans because Nebraska football is it and they are diehard. They just said that the fans were crazy and that they were well taken care of.” Vail said that Friday night was pretty laid back but Saturday was a very full, busy day. There were a lot of meetings as well as a film review with his position coach. “Saturday was pretty busy with a tour and meetings,” Vail said. “We went and saw the campus and then we had an academic meeting, NIL stuff and I watched film with coach Fisher for an hour and a half. We just talked ball. Overall it was pretty good.” The Huskers see Vail playing safety. More importantly, they see him being able to move down towards the line of scrimmage and make tackles in the box.

“Nebraska sees me as a safety either as a free or a strong," Vail said. "He said that he really liked me moving down to the box and making tackles. He kind of compared me to Deontai Williams because he’s good coming down to the box and making plays. I can see myself in both of their safety spots.”

Official visitor DB Nathan Vail (Sean Callahan)