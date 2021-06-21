Nebraska official visit was a perfect '10' for DB Nathan Vail
The Huskers had four official visitors in town for the weekend with half of them being defensive backs. Nathan Vail from Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison was on his second official visit and called the visit a perfect "10".
Vail got a lot of good information over the weekend including being a recruit from Georgia and going to Nebraska to play football.
“I got to Lincoln on Friday,” Vail said. “The first thing that I did was go to the hotel and hang out a bit. I headed over to the stadium and they had a camp going on. I met some of the coaches and I met Quinton Newsome. He was my host. I hung out with him and Myles Farmer and the recruit James Monds. We just all hung out.”
Both Newson and Farmer are from Georgia which was great for Vail to ask questions about moving from one part of the country to another.
“They just said that the coaches and whole staff take care of the players. You will feel the love of the fans because Nebraska football is it and they are diehard. They just said that the fans were crazy and that they were well taken care of.”
Vail said that Friday night was pretty laid back but Saturday was a very full, busy day. There were a lot of meetings as well as a film review with his position coach.
“Saturday was pretty busy with a tour and meetings,” Vail said. “We went and saw the campus and then we had an academic meeting, NIL stuff and I watched film with coach Fisher for an hour and a half. We just talked ball. Overall it was pretty good.”
The Huskers see Vail playing safety. More importantly, they see him being able to move down towards the line of scrimmage and make tackles in the box.
“Nebraska sees me as a safety either as a free or a strong," Vail said. "He said that he really liked me moving down to the box and making tackles. He kind of compared me to Deontai Williams because he’s good coming down to the box and making plays. I can see myself in both of their safety spots.”
Vail really liked the current Nebraska facilities. But on Saturday the visitors got a presentation of the facility upgrades that are ongoing.
“We sat down and watched a video about the new facility construction," Vail said. "They were able to compare it to some of the other schools around the nation and according to him they are building the best facilities in the nation so that’s awesome.”
Sunday morning was spent talking to the head coach. Vail heard from Scott Frost how they would be able to use Vail on their team as part of their defense.
“I ate around 8:00 and met with coach Frost,” Vail said. “We talked for about 30 minutes. He got a chance to tell me his plans for me.”
HuskerOnline caught up with Vail at the airport but he was pressed for time. He did say that the visit was a perfect "10" however before boarding his flight.
“It was the people,” Vail said. “They are super nice. It really reminds me of southern hospitality. It was also the facilities, the culture and the players. The players really welcomed me in. The fans too. The fans were great.
“I saw fans in the hotel and when we went out and ate dinner they saw me and asked me if I was a player. I could tell they took Nebraska serious over there.”
Vail's process continues. He will take another visit next week and has plans for an official visit this fall.
“I am going to take a visit to Duke next week and I am taking an official visit to Boston College during the season for their game against Missouri. I talked to coach Frost about coming back for a visit to see a game.
“I don’t want to make a decision too late into my season. I definitely want to get my business taken care of and then make a decision. Before Nebraska, I have been to Georgia Tech and Boston College. The trip to Georgia Tech was an official visit.”
With two official visits down and a third scheduled Vail says that things are pretty even among the teams he is considering. He would give the advantage to Nebraska when it comes to facilities, nutrition and strength and conditioning.
“It’s pretty even. I enjoyed myself on all of the visits," Vail said. "I think that the coaches are really genuine at all of the schools I am considering otherwise I wouldn’t take the trips to those schools.
“As far as the facilities go I think that Nebraska is in the lead. They take care of their players whether that’s nutrition or weight training. But overall it’s still pretty even right now.”