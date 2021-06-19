2024 WR Daevonn Hall makes second visit to Lincoln this year for BBQ & FNL

Bellevue (Neb.) West continues to crank out Division I talent seemingly each and every recruiting cycle, and Class of 2024 Thunderbird receiver Daevonn Hall already has offers from the Huskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound Hall was at the Red-White spring game in April, and he returned to Lincoln to attend the Big Red Barbecue and participate in Friday Night Lights. His parents and younger brother came with him.

"It went pretty well," Hall stated. "At the barbecue, they had brisket, ribs, chicken, pulled pork, corn on the cob, and they also had cheesy potatoes. Yeah, I pretty much had some of everything."

Hall joined the fray by working out with the receivers during the actual FNL after they were all tested.

"We really didn't do a ton, we literally just ran routes," Hall explained. "We also did some one-on-ones. I did get to talk to Coach Verdu, Coach (Matt) Lubick, and to Coach Scott Frost. Coach Frost said he was very surprised and impressed with how I did, with running routes and catching onto stuff."

Hall was able to catch passes from recently offered quarterback Dylan Raiola, who's also a Class of 2024 prospect.

"Oh, he's ridiculous!" Hall said of Dylan Raiola. "He's got an arm! Especially for a 2024 kid. It looked effortless. He did good."