2024 WR Daevonn Hall makes second visit to Lincoln this year for BBQ & FNL
Bellevue (Neb.) West continues to crank out Division I talent seemingly each and every recruiting cycle, and Class of 2024 Thunderbird receiver Daevonn Hall already has offers from the Huskers and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound Hall was at the Red-White spring game in April, and he returned to Lincoln to attend the Big Red Barbecue and participate in Friday Night Lights. His parents and younger brother came with him.
"It went pretty well," Hall stated. "At the barbecue, they had brisket, ribs, chicken, pulled pork, corn on the cob, and they also had cheesy potatoes. Yeah, I pretty much had some of everything."
Hall joined the fray by working out with the receivers during the actual FNL after they were all tested.
"We really didn't do a ton, we literally just ran routes," Hall explained. "We also did some one-on-ones. I did get to talk to Coach Verdu, Coach (Matt) Lubick, and to Coach Scott Frost. Coach Frost said he was very surprised and impressed with how I did, with running routes and catching onto stuff."
Hall was able to catch passes from recently offered quarterback Dylan Raiola, who's also a Class of 2024 prospect.
"Oh, he's ridiculous!" Hall said of Dylan Raiola. "He's got an arm! Especially for a 2024 kid. It looked effortless. He did good."
Earlier this month, Hall took a trip to South Bend to check out Notre Dame. He liked it, but the Irish have not offered him yet.
"It was pretty cool and it was really big," Hall said. "Like, a lot of buildings. I actually haven't heard much from anyone else just because my coach wants me to concentrate on myself and football. Not really on all the recruiting stuff yet."
Hall wants to be more of a leader on the field as a junior, as well as to have a better grasp on Bellevue West's offense.
"I want to see where I need to be open and to learn the plays a lot better," Hall shared. "Because last year, I'm not even going to lie -- I didn't know a lot of the plays. But this year it's been way better. That really helps."
Getting back to his unofficial visit to Lincoln on Friday, Hall got the chance to interact with some current Husker players.
"I met Cam Taylor-Britt, and I interacted with Thomas Fidone," Hall relayed. "There were two other dudes, but I can't remember their names. I also text with Zavier Betts a lot. He said it's been going well for him and he likes it. He loves Nebraska."
After getting his first couple of exposures to the Cornhusker program and team, Hall was asked what his current impressions of Nebraska were, and he replied:
"I like it because it's like a family there. Everybody is always smiling and always asking you how you've been. They're always checking up on you, and they try to give you a warm feeling when you're there. They're very sincere."
Though his recruiting process is still in its infancy, Hall was asked what he and his parents are looking for as the best college fit for himself when it comes time to make his decision.
"I would say the community around me and the people I will be hanging out with," Hall said. "Also, the coaches and what they teach us and how they act with other people. And how the coaches take care of us."