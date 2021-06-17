No better place for RB Ashton Hayes than Nebraska

The 2022 class for Nebraska can add another name to it's steadily growing list. Ashton Hayes from Reno (Nev.) McQueen commits to the Huskers after having officially visited Nebraska the previous weekend. The three-star running back was told by Nebraska on his official visit to plan on a role similar to the big-playmakers such as Mo Washington and Wan'Dale Robinson.

“I think that it was really the difference with the nutrition and the weight program,” Hayes said. “Honestly, college football when you’re looking at taking the next step and you want to go and play in the NFL I don’t think that there is a better place for me to prepare myself than at Nebraska.” Besides the nutrition and the strength and conditioning, it was the people overall at Nebraska that really sealed the deal for his decision. He was very happy to see that the coaches were the same face-to-face as they were through the virtual side of the process. “Throughout the process, the official visit weekend was a continuation of what I would get from the Nebraska staff on the ZOOM calls,” Hayes said. “They were genuine on the calls. Human beings really need to connect in person and verify that’s how those guys are was great for me. Overall, great people. My relationships with coaches (Ryan) Held, (Scott) Frost, (Dave) Ellis and (Zach) Duvall have grown. “I had a three-hour call with coach Duvall about how he was excited to work with me and how he wanted the chance to develop me. All of those coaches had their own speeches about what they can do for me and not what I can do for them. That was a game-changer for me.”

Nebraska latest commitment Ashton Hayes