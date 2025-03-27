WATCH: Dana Holgorsen, Dylan Raiola, Jacory Barney press conference

Nebraska football offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen is entering his first full season as the Huskers' offensive coordinator.

Holgorsen met with the media on Thursday – after the Huskers wrapped up their third practice of the 2025 spring ball slate – to discuss the team's progress early in the offseason, what it's like to get his first spring ball with Nebraska under his belt and more.

Additionally, quarterback Dylan Raiola, receiver Jacory Barney Jr. and tight end Luke Lindenmeyer spoke to reporters following practice.

Watch those press conference videos via the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.