Published Mar 28, 2025
Rapid Recap: Observations from Nebraska spring practice + press conference
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and Tim Verghese share their observations from Nebraska's third spring practice, featuring a 30-minute period open to the media on Thursday.

The two also discuss Dana Holgorsen's insightful press conference, Dylan Raiola's time at the podium and a few more lasting thoughts from a busy morning in Lincoln.

