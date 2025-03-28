BSB Series Preview: Nebraska vs #5 Oregon State

Sophomore utility player Case Sanderson (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball owns a .500 mark over its last six games but has lost two in a row heading into this weekend's home series against No. 5 Oregon State. The Huskers (10-14, 2-7 Big Ten) are 0-3 in conference series this season against Washington, UCLA and USC after being unable to take the Game 3 finale with the Trojans last Sunday. That series skid won't end this weekend against the Beavers (19-4), who are currently competing as an independent program. Oregon State will, however, give Nebraska another shot at beating a team that is from, or near, the West Coast. The Beavers will represent Nebraska's eighth such opponent from that area and will be the Huskers' 15th different opponent overall. Nebraska currently sports a 5-9 record against those other seven West Coast-area teams heading into today. >> The wins: Pepperdine (2 wins), San Diego State, Washington, USC >> The losses: UCLA (3 losses), Washington (2 losses), USC (2 losses), UC Irvine, Grand Canyon Oregon State will arguably be the Huskers' most difficult of those teams to match up with as the Beavers will be Nebraska's third Top 25 opponent* of the year – and its first multi-game series against a ranked team this season – joining No. 16 Vanderbilt (W, 6-4) and No. 2 LSU (L, 11-6). *Per D1Baseball.com rankings. No. 19 UC Irvine and No. 24 UCLA were unranked opponents at the time of their wins over Nebraska. So, with a tall task at hand in Haymarket for the Huskers this weekend, let's dive into a series preview of the key stats, players to know and more provided by Nebraska Athletics:

Nebraska vs #5 Oregon State: How to watch, stream, listen

FRIDAY Time: 7 p.m. CT Pitching: LHP Will Walsh (2-4, 3.90 ERA) vs. RHP Eric Segura (4-0, 3.18 ERA) TV/Streaming: BTN Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** SATURDAY Time: 2 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP Ty Horn (0-3, 6.83 ERA) vs. RHP Dax Whitney (2-2, 3.67 ERA) TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App ********** SUNDAY Time: 12 p.m. CT Pitching: LHP Jackson Brockett (0-2, 4.15 ERA) vs. LHP Ethan Kleinschmit (4-1, 1.60 ERA) TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App >> All games will be played on Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln

Follow the games

>> Friday's series opener can be seen on BTN, with Larry Punteney and Jeff Leise on the call, while the games on Saturday and Sunday can be seen on B1G+. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin and Nick Handley call the action this weekend on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Oregon State: Series History

>> Through 11 all-time meetings, Oregon State holds a 10-1 advantage over Nebraska in the all-time series. >> The Huskers and Beavers last met on the diamond in a four-game series in Surprise, Ariz., where Oregon State swept the series over the Big Red in 2019. >> Nebraska picked up its lone win over Oregon State with a 9-2 victory in the 2014 Aramark Pac 12/Big Ten Challenge in Surprise, Ariz.

Nebraska senior outfielder Gabe Swansen (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

***Nebraska Game Notes***

Midweek Starters

>> Redshirt senior Will Walsh gets the nod on Friday night and holds a 2-4 record on the season with a 3.90 ERA, 35 punchouts and opposing batting average of .218 in 32.1 innings. >> Sophomore Ty Horn is set to take the mound in game two for the Huskers this weekend. Horn is 0-3 with a 6.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27.2 innings of work. >> Senior Jackson Brockett is scheduled to start the series finale, holding an 0-2 record with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts across six appearances, including five starts.

Walsh among nation's most efficient pitchers

>> Will Walsh enters the weekend as one of five pitchers nationally—and the only Power 4 pitcher—boasting a sub-1.00 walks allowed per nine innings, a WHIP under 1.00, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 10 or higher. >> The southpaw recorded a season-high nine punchouts against Washington and has four appearances with six strikeouts against San Diego State, Sam Houston, UCLA and USC . >> Walsh has surrendered just three walks and is holding opponents to a .218 batting average in 32.1 innings this season.

Lucky Number 6

>> Nebraska is 113-24 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in nine of the 10 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4) and USC (6-5). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Longest stretch of non-conference games in a decade

>> Nebraska is in the middle of a six-game non-conference stretch after playing Big Ten newcomers Washington, UCLA and USC the last three weekends. >> The six-game non-conference span is the longest break from conference action for the Huskers since the Big Red had a seven-game break from Big Ten action in 2015. >> The Huskers compiled a 6-1 record in the seven-game break in 2015, posting wins against Cal State Fullerton, Texas (3x), Creighton and Omaha.

Top Bats in Husker Lineup

>> Devin Nunez is slashing .319/.372/.444 with three homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored in 20 games, including 16 starts this season. >> Dylan Carey is hitting .278 on the season and leads the Huskers with seven doubles, four homers, 22 RBI and a .489 slugging percentage. >> Cayden Brumbaugh has scored a team-high 18 runs and is batting .298 with a team-high eight multi-hit contests this season. >> Case Sanderson leads the NU offense with a .458 on-base percentage and 13 walks in 21 games, while hitting a second-best .313 after posting his first career four-hit game at Kansas State on Tuesday night. >> Robby Bolin has appeared in 18 games, including 11 starts, and is hitting .297 with a 10-game on-base streak, while Tyler Stone has five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 16 games this season. >> Riley Silva is second on the team with a .422 OBP and has scored eight times in 20 games, while Will Jesske has three doubles, a triple, four RBI and eight runs scored in 17 games played. >> Cael Frost has drawn a team-high 13 walks and is second with three homers and 14 runs scored, while Gabe Swansen is third on the team with two home runs and 14 runs driven in this season.

Bullpen Breakdown

>> Luke Broderick has totaled four saves in seven appearances for the NU bullpen and picked up his first win after dealing a career-high 2.1 innings at USC last weekend. >> Drew Christo and Caleb Clark have appeared in a team-high 10 relief appearances on the season. >> Casey Daiss has tossed six scoreless frames across five appearances against Kansas State (twice), Washington, Pepperdine and USC. >> Jalen Worthley is third on the team with nine appearances and has posted a 1-0 record, while Carson Jasa has made eight appearances, including three starts, with 20 punchouts in 15.2 innings. >> TJ Coats is limiting opposing hitters to a .219 batting average across nine innings of work in five appearances against Louisiana, Kansas State (twice), Wichita State and Pepperdine >> Freshmen Pryce Bender, Colin Nowaczyk, Gavin Blachowicz and Blake Encarnacion have combined to pitch 27.1 innings in their debut season at Nebraska. >> Grant Cleavinger and Ryan Harrahill have taken the mound six and five times for the NU pitching staff, respectively. The duo has combined for nine strikeouts in 8.2 innings.

Silva climbing Huskers' all-time HBP chart

>> Riley Silva has been hit by pitch 31 times in his two seasons as a Husker, which is tied for 10th all-time in program history. >> Silva is three away from tying Dave Crain (1994-95) in ninth and five shy of Jake Mort (2006-09) in eighth.