Four-star OT Kelvin Obot announces top four schools, schedules Nebraska OV

Nebraska, Michigan, Oregon and Utah are the final four for the No. 1 prospect in the state of Idaho and one of the top offensive tackles in consensus rankings.

2026 Fruitland (Ida.) four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot is down to four schools and has official visits scheduled to all four programs, he announced on Thursday evening.

Obot will make his Nebraska official visit June 6-8. He's scheduled to officially visit Utah May 30-June 1, Michigan June 13-15 and Oregon June 20-22. He made an official visit to Michigan State in April, but the Spartans are no longer in the running for his commitment. USC was another program at one point considered a top contender, but the Trojans are out of the mix as well.

Nebraska offered Obot in October and got him on campus for the first time in November for the win over Wisconsin. The Huskers got him back in town for Elite Junior Day Feb. 1 and he's been visited at Fruitland by multiple members of the coaching staff over the last few months, from Matt Rhule, tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and even Director of Player Personnel Keith Williams.

Obot is at the very top of Nebraska offensive tackle board, alongside Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel four-star offensive tackle Claude Mpouma, who is scheduled to make his Nebraska official visit June 20-22. The Huskers are also after Biloxi (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Hayden Ainsworth, Lehi (Uta.) Skyridge three-star Mataalii Benjamin, Windsor (Col.) four-star Deacon Schmitt, Rio Rancho (N.M) Cleveland three-star Moses Sparks, Gilbert (Ari.) Williams Field three-star Collin Campbell and recently added Avon (Conn.) Old Farms offensive tackle Charlie Thom to their board. All the names listed are expected to visit in June.



